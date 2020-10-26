Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $2,330,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $961,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC opened at $388.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $397.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.94.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.