Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Trimmed by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Visa by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after purchasing an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 127,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

V opened at $198.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.07. The firm has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

