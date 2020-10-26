Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 113,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $50.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Deere & Company Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Splunk Inc.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,156 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
AbbVie Inc. Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.
AbbVie Inc. Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp
Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc
