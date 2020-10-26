Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 113,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $50.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

