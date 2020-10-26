Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

NYSE:KMX opened at $90.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

