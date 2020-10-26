Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,764 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,673,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

NDAQ stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average is $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,063,827 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

