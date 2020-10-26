Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $711,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $278,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,304,879. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $96.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.