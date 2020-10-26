Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,325 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after buying an additional 2,039,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,922,000 after buying an additional 1,713,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

FITB stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

