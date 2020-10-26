Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $1,539,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 102,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $95.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

