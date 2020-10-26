Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Position Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GAP were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GAP in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 45,000.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in GAP by 2,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAP by 190.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of GAP by 295.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

