Henry Schein (HSIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

