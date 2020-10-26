Henry Schein (HSIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

