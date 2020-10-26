World Asset Management Inc Has $277,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 93.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price target (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $122.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

