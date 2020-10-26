NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 450 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 163,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,330.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $149.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.