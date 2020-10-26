NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 668 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $114.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.48.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

