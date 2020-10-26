Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $265,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.40.

NYSE TMO opened at $480.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total transaction of $8,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,056,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.83, for a total value of $8,134,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,741,454.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,137 shares of company stock worth $35,176,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.