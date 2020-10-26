CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 410 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after buying an additional 310,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,862 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 693,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,454 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

