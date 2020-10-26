NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 570 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $171.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.