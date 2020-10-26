Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.