GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $215,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $581,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $6,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

