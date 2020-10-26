AMG National Trust Bank Invests $524,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,129,737.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,492.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $964,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,942.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,771 shares of company stock worth $38,604,311. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

