JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 247,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.