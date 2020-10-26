AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 519,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 489,477 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,236,000 after acquiring an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 216,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $18,509,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $114.81 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. TheStreet raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

