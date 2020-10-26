Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 286.3% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,514.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,452.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

