Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,595,831,000 after purchasing an additional 291,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $229.70 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $690,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,651.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,426. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.