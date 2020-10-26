Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

