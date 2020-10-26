Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $460,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xilinx by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $116.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

