Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.85.

VRSK opened at $189.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $195.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.