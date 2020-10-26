Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,685 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock worth $15,337,386. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $174.78 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

