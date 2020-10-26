Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $86.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDD. BidaskClub upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.77.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

