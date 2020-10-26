Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

NYSE HTGC opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.47. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

