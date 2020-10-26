Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average is $144.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

