Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target at C$10.04

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

TSE:LUN opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.59.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$351,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$783,020. Insiders sold a total of 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885 over the last three months.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

