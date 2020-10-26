Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRVI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th.
Shares of TRVI stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 1,499,436 shares during the period. Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
About Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.
See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.