Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRVI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 1,499,436 shares during the period. Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

