Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 458.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 342,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $133.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

