Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $149.20 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average is $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

