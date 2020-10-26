Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 19,956 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3,615.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

