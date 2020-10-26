Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $579.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $575.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.62. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.22 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.