Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.85. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.35.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

