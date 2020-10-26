Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,452,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 56.0% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.52. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

