$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 90.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 49,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $103.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $118.94.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

