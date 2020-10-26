Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 23,500 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Etsy by 105.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 70.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,993.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $137.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $154.88. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 112.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

