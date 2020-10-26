Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlantic Trust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.5% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 192.9% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

VZ opened at $57.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

