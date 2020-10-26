Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 35,214 Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.07% of Tivity Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 385,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of TVTY opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The stock has a market cap of $709.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Tivity Health Inc has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

