One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 631,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 576.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 319,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,215.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 288,140 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,958,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.