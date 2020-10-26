Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,106 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 224,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 115,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 275.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 92.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

RF opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

