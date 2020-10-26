Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,172 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

NYSE VAR opened at $172.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.46 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.