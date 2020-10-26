One Capital Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $116.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $122.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

