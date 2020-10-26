One Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,483,000 after buying an additional 336,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,660,000 after buying an additional 722,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,115,000 after buying an additional 117,365 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average of $102.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

