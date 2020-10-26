Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.24 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

