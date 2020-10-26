Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMN opened at $87.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $88.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

